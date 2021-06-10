Just under 40% of health district’s population has been fully vaccinated

YORK – According to officials with the Four Corners Health Department, 39.11% percent of the total population of the health district has been fully vaccinated.

The following is the percentage of population fully vaccinated for each county in the Four Corners Health District: York County, 38.82%; Seward County, 39.67%; Polk County, 35.76%; and Butler County, 40.56%.

These figures were as of June 8.

Next Tuesday, June 14, a walk-in clinic will be offered by the health department at its offices at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years old and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 years old and older. There is no charge for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, in the four-day timespan of June 5-8, there were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health district. Of those, two were in York County and two were in Seward County.

The total cumulative number (as of June 8) of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,251. There were 11 new cases in the previous 14 days, with seven of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

