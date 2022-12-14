Just Melanie -- Great holiday giveaways

I was thinking back about all the promotional gifts businesses used to send out about Christmas time. Dad would come home from the bank with something proclaiming their brand, which also had a unique usefulness. Mom would return from the grocery store with a gadget that actually proved useful.

Of course, these great giveaways still prevail in today’s world throughout the year, especially at trade shows and promotional events.

A co-worker and I got to talking about the greatest giveaways of all time – the innovative ways companies put their logos on all types of objects and getting them into the hands of potential clients.

Of course, there’s the genius of a lettered pen. I don’t think I possess a pen that doesn’t have some sort of business name on it.

There are cloths specifically geared for cleaning your glasses. This is one I appreciate, seeing how I can no longer read anything without the old spectacles on my face.

You can put a logo on stress balls (the delightfully odd playthings that you squeeze in order to not go crazy or have an anger-induced heart attack).

The obvious are calendars, highlighters and coffee mugs.

Our conversation, however, turned nostalgic as we remembered our childhoods and the objects the folks would bring home at Christmas time.

One of my favorites is actually in my utensil drawer right now, at home. It’s the amazing metal slotted spoon with wooden handle from the Clearwater Bank. It was brought into the Mueller household in the 1970s and traveled with me to the Wilkinson house years later. Today, it is the spoon I use for specific tasks – like making macaroni and cheese or pulling ham hock bones out of a pot of beans. I don’t know why, that’s just the way it is.

I will always remember the fascinating precision of the cheese slicers given out by the Orchard Cheese factory. Yes, that was a highly appropriate gift, seeing how it directly promoted their product. They were sharp in December and dull by June . . . but that was perfectly fine because they always bestowed replacements.

My co-worker, Kerri, and I wholeheartedly agreed that we loved the fabulously squishy rubber coin holders. Remember those? They were oval-shaped with a slot in the middle. You would simply have to squish it and the slot would open up so you could either insert coins or remove them. In a world of credit and debit cards, we don’t seem to be in the habit of carrying around a lot of change these days . . . so maybe that’s why we haven’t seen them in a while. But we loved the weird squishing of that rubber thing – it could have been likened to popping bubble wrap.

Another favorite of Kerri’s was a regional thing. Being from Henderson, she vividly remembers something called the “Cyclonaire Taffy.” She describes this delicious saltwater taffy as having the Cyclonaire logo imprinted within the candy. She said it was a longtime favorite of local kids . . . and adults as well.

There is also the beauty of paring knives bearing names of implement dealers and hardware stores. In the words of Kerri’s mother, Em, there’s just nothing better than a good giveaway paring knife, as you just can’t buy the same sort of kitchen instrument in the store. We aren’t aware why . . . it’s just another fact of the universe.

My personal favorite giveaway of all time . . . all time . . . was the Bank of Elgin steak knife. Over the years, we acquired a good number of these amazing knives with black plastic handles. We were given them for Christmas presents, at community functions . . . you name it, there always seemed to be a Bank of Elgin knife in the mix. Add to that the benefit of having grandparents-in-law who cleaned the bank and were given a multitude of knives each year . . . we amassed quite a collection. Matter of fact, in my house, there exists no other cutlery of any kind (with the exception of two butcher knives), to this day. Sure, some of the handles have melted because they were too close to the stove. Sure, some of the writing has worn off because they are 30-some years old. Sure, I had a few blades break free from their handles – but I found a trick for how to Super Glue them back on. Never will I ever need another type of knife in my house. Amazingly, after decades, they are not dull and I have never, not once, sharpened them. Yes, the Bank of Elgin knives are an anomaly of nature.

And there is the most memorable giveaway . . . the yard stick. There were the infamous wooden yard sticks that for some reason were necessary back in the day . . . although I struggle to figure out why. They couldn’t replace the tape measure, being only three feet long. And they weren’t handy like a ruler because they were really too long to easily draw a straight line.

The unfortunate fact of the yard stick giveaway was that they were perfect for a quick whippin’ when we didn’t behave. Of course, the wooden ones were much better than the plastic ones that later emerged, as the plastic models had a little too much whip in them. The wooden ones delivered a quick feeling of shame and an infusion of guilt, just the perfect amount of punishment.

Oh, the beauty of a good ol’ logo’d giveaway. Several were certainly memorable.