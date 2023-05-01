In my farmhouse office, I have a group of books beside my desk. Among them is “Just Life” by Melanie Wilkinson.

I met roving reporter, Melanie Wilkinson, more than 20 years ago. I had just graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. I was waitressing at what was then Grandmother’s Restaurant. I had a resume in hand and an ad from the York News-Times with an opening for a regional reporter. I took a deep breath and sat in the conference room waiting for an interview. There was still a press running at the News-Times back then and I couldn’t help but think about one of my favorite television shows, Lou Grant and one of my favorite writers, Willa Cather. Maybe, just maybe, I would be given a chance to write in a real newspaper about the rural people and places that had shaped me.

The interview was swift as I am certain Melanie had just so much time between pounding out stories to ask me a few questions. She had studied my resume, but quickly pushed that aside. She wanted to really know Kerry. She wanted to know if I actually cared, because in the local newspaper business you have to care – a lot. Melanie cared – a lot, a lot more than many others in fact, about local news. She wanted to know if I loved to write. She was gauging my genuine interest in local news and if she could take a chance on a rookie.

She gave me the job that was far more than a job. Writing for the York News-Times was a dream job that started my journey into writing about agriculture for the next 20-plus years. There hasn’t been a week that has gone by that I haven’t thought about Melanie’s diehard dedication to local news. A rare breed typing at rare speeds.

We didn’t have a lot of down time at the York News-Times because we were all hustling and bustling to get a paper out each day. What I knew about Melanie is that she valued the team’s contributions and was bound and determined to get as much local news in the paper every day as we could. She also had time to hold other jobs, catering with her husband and I know volunteering in numerous ways. She said she moved to York because she wanted to move to a community that was growing, and York had the promise she was looking for. She had loads of promise and drive to bring to York too.

Melanie covered the topics I shied away from – city government, the police reports, the hardcore stuff – the news people really needed to know. The hard stuff to write and cover. News like how our elected officials are handling the business they were elected to do. Reporting that recently earned her the number one spot in the news writing division at the Nebraska Press Association awards banquet. Reporting that earned her respect from people in the community and beyond.

She also had time to write books – “Just Life” by Melanie, a collection of some of her thousands upon thousands of works. A book covering topics such as life growing up on the farm, memories of her parents and helping to raise her siblings, and more. It’s her article titles that always draw you in. Titles like – “Handguns and Matching Noses . . . for Valentine’s Day?” “The Summer Equivalent of the Moon Boot,” “Poinsettias and Rolled Cigarettes,” “Britney’s Bra and the Bird Flu” and so many more.

Oh Mel, thank you for the note you wrote in the front of my copy of your book. It says a lot today as I know you explore the journeys ahead for you, “To a wonderful writer and friend – we’ve learned so many things together about the business, ourselves, and each other. Thanks for all the great times! – Melanie.”

Thank you for all the great times Melanie and all the great local news in the York News-Times. You are what the local newspaper business needs to be made of – people who really care. That’s your legacy that will forever continue. We know you care Melanie. You showed you care by showing up. You showed up for local news and that has made a big difference. Keep writing – this thing we call “just life” needs your words and your heart for community journalism that matters. Thank you Mel – you really are number one.