Jury trial set in drug-related case

YORK – A jury trial has been set for a man accused of being caught with an exceptionally hazardous drug while traveling through York County.

Arraignment proceedings were held in York County Court for Doltan Howell, 26, of Mobridge, S.D., during which he pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 81, in the middle of the night. The deputy says in his affidavit filed with the court he saw a vehicle without rear license plates and a traffic stop was initiated in the area of West Fourth Street and Highway 81 (on the bypass around York).

The deputy was informed that the driver, which was Howell, had no insurance and the vehicle had an expired registration. While speaking with Howell, the deputy says he told him he was bringing his grandmother’s car back from Hinton, Nebraska – however, there is no such place as Hinton, Nebraska.

According to the deputy, Howell offered that he was on parole for drug violations.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found two plastic bags of marijuana, several used hypodermic needles containing methamphetamine residue, a brown jar of meth, two plastic containers with blunts inside and a metal spoon with methamphetamine residue.

A jury trial has been set for late May.