July city sales tax receipts highest for fiscal year

YORK – July’s city sales tax receipts came in the highest of all single months in the fiscal year.

According to figures provided by the city, the July receipts came in at $378,583.25.

The general sales tax receipts fund the city’s operations.

July’s receipts were 13.3% higher than at the same time last year when the city took in $334,174. That’s $44,408 more this July.

Another interesting fact is that this July’s receipts are the second highest of any single month since the city’s sales tax was instituted.

There are two months left in this fiscal year. In the last 10 months, the city has taken in $3,270,237.

In the last 12 months, the total is now at $3,999,867.

Regarding LB357 funds, the city took in $120,116.77 this month.

This month’s receipts reflect transactions that took place two months ago.

