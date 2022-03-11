Julie Hoffman of York named Star of the State

Editor’s note: The Star of the State program was created to recognize individuals in Nebraska who tackled the challenges of the past year with grace and fortitude. Nominations came in from across the state and were reviewed by a committee within Lee Enterprises. This program is sponsored by Woodhouse. The other finalists in the state this year were: Tara Dunker of Beatrice, an extension educator and community volunteer; Connie Giese of Fremont, community volunteer; Sandy Manfull of Grand Island, Paws for Prevention and Out of the Darkness Walk event coordinator; Jamie Rejda of Lincoln, executive director of the Downtown Syndrome Association for Families in Nebraska; and Dan Kathol of Omaha, a community volunteer).

YORK – Julie Hoffman of York has been named as this year’s Star of the State honoree, chosen from a number of nominees from across the state.

This program honors extraordinary voluntary efforts to make this world a better place and Hoffman certainly embodies that theme as she has worked tirelessly with others to pursue the fundraising for and creation of the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project in York.

This local project will result in a more-than-$1-million 22,000-square-foot all-inclusive playground. It will be the largest of its kind in Nebraska.

The mother of two sons – Peyton and Parker – Hoffman learned about the joys, challenges and blessings of having special needs children in a family.

“They were perfect in every way,” Hoffman says of her two boys, who needed constant care but also provided constant love to her, their family and everyone around them.

In 2010, Peyton unexpectedly passed away at the age of 11. Parker died in 2019 at the age of 19.

It was exactly three years ago this month when Hoffman said she was consumed with grief and a wonderment “of who I really even am now, if I don’t have a child at home to care for.”

When her boys were alive, Hoffman and her husband, Chad, were committed to making sure their sons were included in everything at school, in activities with other kids, regardless of their physical abilities. She watched them be included by other kids and in many school activities – which created lasting bonds and deeper understanding of the fellow man.

“Peyton and Parker benefitted from those friendships, those experiences, but the other kids did as well,” Hoffman says. “To this day, those kids reach out to me and say their friendships with Peyton and Parker led them to wanting to work with special needs kids, or be in medical care, and they say they see the world in a different way because of knowing them. When you have a special needs child, you are blessed. We were blessed. We would have never been the parents we became without them, we would have never become who we are as people.”

Along the way, they met other parents with similar family blessings, like Paul Jaekel and April McDaniel, who in January of 2020 invited them to come to a grassroots meeting about possibly pursuing an all-inclusive playground in York that could provide equal access and opportunity for everyone – of all ages and abilities.

“We went to the meeting and I was asked if I just wanted to run with it,” Hoffman recalls. “I said absolutely.”

The newly formed committee went before the York City Council in March of 2020, where they received the municipality’s blessing and promise the large playground can be located at Mincks Park, just north of the aquatic center.

The unforeseen pandemic began shortly afterward, but that didn’t stop Hoffman, McDaniel and the rest of the committee from pursuing funds.

The project needed at least $1 million, they knew that from the start as this will be the largest all-inclusive playground in the state when it is finished.

“And in just 16 months, we were just slightly under our goal of $1 million, all locally raised,” Hoffman said. “It has been an incredible, humbling experience, to see this entire community come together in such a way. So many people are so excited about this project and we are blown away by the generosity as well as the understanding of its importance.”

Hoffman has been working tirelessly behind the scenes, doing presentations, speaking to groups, making phone calls, staying in contact with the York Community Foundation which has been the collecting agency for the funds, helping plan the features. Oh, and there’s all the writing of thank you cards on Monday mornings – to the many donors who have come forward.

Suddenly a woman, with a broken heart because her sons had passed and uncertainty about navigating her own life, had a new purpose, a new passion and a way to keep alive the memories of her boys.

She certainly acknowledges McDaniel in this effort – McDaniel’s son, Lane, had special needs and also passed away at a young age. Unexpectedly, he died in his sleep in 2014. His name is also included in the title of the all-inclusive park, Peyton Parker Lane Playground. These two mothers took their grief and turned it into action.

She also notes the idea for this project was Jaekel’s and their grassroots committee’s work is what has made this a success.

And she says her husband, Chad, has been instrumental in her pursuit of making this project a reality.

“And couldn’t have done any of this without so many volunteers and so many who came forward with funds,” Hoffman says.

The project price has exceeded $1 million, but they are getting very close to the end goal, she said, with only about $118,681 still needed.

Donations continue to come in and so do the calls from other communities in the state, including Hickman and North Platte, who have heard about the Peyton Parker Lane project and are interested in pursuing the same where they live.

Eric Crouch (of Husker football fame) and Unlimited Play are the contracted creators of the playground, as they specialize in this type of work. She said the equipment has been ordered and arrangements have been made for the project to start in May.

“This is going to be a place of joy, for children in wheelchairs to be at the same eye-level of their peers on play equipment, for grandmothers who want to be able to play with their grandchildren regardless of their abilities, for people of all ages and strengths to just enjoy life,” Hoffman said. “This has been a wonderful experience and we just can’t wait to move closer to seeing this dream become reality.”

To donate to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project, Hoffman can be reached at Jeppp62495@hotmail.com.

