Judson Luther Sack (born Sept. 18, 1961) died peacefully on April 13 in Castle Rock, Colo.

Judd suffered a traumatic brain injury three years ago. He struggled to regain his full faculties and last Thursday evening, he succumbed, propped in his bed while watching an action-adventure movie on television.

The family wants to thank Denver, Douglas County and the city of Castle Rock, and the State of Colorado for the heroic efforts in saving Judd’s life and providing him an astonishing array of resources to give him a chance at a dignified quality of life.

Survived by his father, Roger Dean Sack and stepmother, Carole Anne Sack; siblings, Dean DeVriendt Sack, Valerie (Ron) Iserman and Eric Christian (Therese) Sack; stepsisters, Cynthia (John) Otte and Susan Sack; cousin, Kimberly Ivy (Kevin) Featherston; uncle, Joseph Hraba and cousin, Aaron Hraba; nephews, Jesse Michael Sack and Roger Dean Sack II; nieces, Claire (Bryan) Schumacher and Lea (Tom) Ruopp and grandniece, Cara Jane Ruopp.

Preceded in death by his mother, Diane Aylene DeVriendt; aunt, Camille D. Baldwin; aunt, Nancy Stevens and his four grandparents – all of whom enjoyed loving and close relations with Judd: Dean and Flossie Sack and Willis and Dezera DeVriendt.

Ashes to be interred at a future date.