Judge recuses all Fifth District judges regarding Lyons vs. York County Commissioners case

YORK – In a document filed Tuesday, Sept. 28, York County District Judge James Stecker recused not only himself but also all the Fifth Judicial District judges regarding the case of John Lyons (York County Attorney) vs. the York County Commissioners (et al, each of the county board members as individuals as well).
Lyons filed the case against the county board as a whole and each of the individual county commissioners, in seeking a restraining/injunction order that would prohibit the county board members from taking any action toward his possible termination.
Last week, he was granted that restraining/injunction order by District 5 Judge Rachel Daugherty (in Boone County) and the commissioners were thereby temporarily barred from removing Lyons from office by their vote.
The commissioners had earlier said, in a formal statement, they were considering terminating Lyons from his position because he defied their unanimous vote in stating he could not sign a contract with Clay County to serve as that county’s interim county attorney. All board members voted against the request for him to do so and he signed the contract with Clay County the next day. Lyons has argued he had the right to do so and did not need their permission. The commissioners have said his responsibility, as hired when he was appointed, is to dedicate his time to the full caseload and county counsel here.
The commissioners, last week, scheduled a vote on whether to terminate the county attorney in their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Monday afternoon, Sept. 20, however, Lyons asked for a hearing in the District Court because he argued he cannot be removed from office by vote alone even if he was appointed to the position. He also argued he would face “irreparable harm” if they were to terminate him and he maintains he is an incumbent county officer regardless if he was appointed or elected. Judge Daugherty’s order stopped the commissioners’ vote on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, by allowing a temporary restraining/injunction order.
This week, in Judge Stecker’s order, he acknowledged he is the presiding judge of the Fifth Judicial District “and hereby recuses all of the District Judges in the Fifth Judicial District” regarding Lyons vs. the York County Commissioners. He ordered that the matter be referred to the Nebraska Supreme Court for the appointment of a successor judge.
Meanwhile, Lyons had a summons sent to each of the county commissioners and to the board as a whole, which told each and as a group “You have been sued by the following plaintiff, John Lyons.”
The summons included a copy of the complaint filed against them by Lyons, in which he argued for and eventually received through that earlier court action to grant the restraining orders. The summons also tells each county commissioner – and the board, again, as a whole – they have 30 days to respond.