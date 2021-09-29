Judge recuses all Fifth District judges regarding Lyons vs. York County Commissioners case

YORK – In a document filed Tuesday, Sept. 28, York County District Judge James Stecker recused not only himself but also all the Fifth Judicial District judges regarding the case of John Lyons (York County Attorney) vs. the York County Commissioners (et al, each of the county board members as individuals as well).

The commissioners had earlier said, in a formal statement, they were considering terminating Lyons from his position because he defied their unanimous vote in stating he could not sign a contract with Clay County to serve as that county’s interim county attorney. All board members voted against the request for him to do so and he signed the contract with Clay County the next day. Lyons has argued he had the right to do so and did not need their permission. The commissioners have said his responsibility, as hired when he was appointed, is to dedicate his time to the full caseload and county counsel here.