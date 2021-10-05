Judge assigned to case of Lyons vs. York County Board of Commissioners

YORK – A judge has been assigned to the case of John Lyons (York County Attorney) vs. the York County Board of Commissioners, et al (each commissioner individually).

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican has assigned Third District Judge Ryan S. Post to be the judge in this particular case.

This assignment came upon the request from York County District Judge James Stecker who recused himself and all other judges from the Fifth Judicial District, due to the possibility of conflict of interest.

Earlier this year, the county commissioners, in a unanimous vote, said they did not want York County Attorney Lyons to also take the position of interim county attorney for Clay County; yet, he signed the contract with Clay County the next day. Lyons said he did not need their permission to do so. The commissioners considered terminating him with a vote, because he was appointed to the term he is currently fulfilling. Lyons argues he is still considered an incumbent county official, regardless of being appointed, and they do not have the legal right to remove him from office with a simple vote.

A few weeks ago, the county attorney petitioned the court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the commissioners from ousting him from office with a vote. He was granted the temporary order.