Joyce J. (Stuhr) Aupperle age 82 of Lincoln passed away June 26, 2023. She was born March 26, 1941 in York to Albert and Nora (Brueggemann) Stuhr. Joyce was raised in Waco and moved to Lincoln in 1959. She was committed to God and her devoted faith to Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell E. Aupperle; her parents and sister, Vivian Young.

Survivors include her sister, Shirley Heiden of Bennedict; daughters, Renee Aupperle, Sonyan and Marc Brous, Jennifer and Steven Sims and son, Aaron Aupperle; four grandchildren, Taylor Schilling, Ashley Rising, Aiden, Derrek Sims as well as many family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held in the “Garden Room” at Wyuka Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 5 - 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Horizon Hospice and American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com.