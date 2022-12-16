Joseph “Joe” Moore, age 80 of York, died Friday, December 16, 2022 in Omaha. He was born on November 3, 1942 to Roy and Arlene (Gunselman) Moore in Holton, Kan. On October 28, 1972 he was united in marriage to Jackie Wilson in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Joe proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was an owner/operator truck driver and enjoyed traveling. Joe loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and especially liked to target practice with his son.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie of York; his children, Joseph Moore of York and Jen (Chad) Hoebelheinrich of York; grandchildren, Jordyn Hoebelheinrich of Geneva and Creighton (Andrea) Hoebelheinrich of York; great-grandchildren, L.J. Murphy of Geneva and Neveah Hoebelheinrich of Geneva. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Torbett of Atchison, Kan., Mary Mick of Holton, Kan. and Teresa (Myron) Emmons of Horton, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Oakland; sister, Rose and brothers, Jim and Bill.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in York. Joe has been cremated, so there will be no viewing or visitation. However, his family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Casual dress is requested. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.