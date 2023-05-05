Joseph Rex Galaway, 98, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Fairmont. He was born on January 10, 1925 to William and Grace (Smail) Galaway at McCool Junction.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Monica Magoola officiating. Graveside services will take place at the McCool Cemetery in McCool Junction. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9 from 1 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.