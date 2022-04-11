Jones, Holthus named 2022 YHS Prom King and Queen

YORK – Noah Jones and Baylie Holthus were named the 2022 York High School Prom King and Queen on Saturday.

The coronation took place during the prom festivities, which were held at the Holthus Convention Center.

Holthus is the daughter of Bart and Amy Briggs and the late Kendell Holthus. She has been involved in softball (co-captain), soccer (co-captain), Student Advisory Board (vice-president), FFA (vice-president), National Honor Society (class representative), FCA, FBLA, Skills USA, Quiz Bowl, Young Women of Excellence Leadership Committee, Circle of Friends and Hope Squad. She plans to attend Baylor University and study biology on the pre-med track.

Jones is the son of Jereme and Sarah Jones. He has participated in soccer, Legion baseball, FBLA president, ACES, quiz bowl and FFA. He plans to major in sports media at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Other members of the prom royal court were Brooklyn Smith, Emma Nolan, Cori Combs, Melanie Driewer, Drew Hammer, James Bonde, Nick Conrad and Marley Jensen.