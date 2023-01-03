 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jolene Middleton

  • 0

Jolene R. Middleton, age 62 of Henderson, died Monday, January 2, 2023 in Henderson. She was born on April 24, 1960 to George and Valerie (Olson) Middleton.

Jolene worked in banking and was a teller supervisor in Texa. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and shopping.

She is survived by her brother, Darren Middleton of York; sister, Gorgene Middleton of Henderson; aunt, Charlene Olson Vice of York and aunt and uncle, Ron (Maggie) Middleton of Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no visitation or viewing and it was Jolene’s wish to not have any services. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Jolene’s name. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.

0 Comments
