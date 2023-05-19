Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the First Christian Church. Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials in Johnny’s memory may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.