If you could push the clutch back on a John Deere 630 and keep it there at just the right speed so the irrigation pipe could be laid out without starting and stopping over and over again, there was a summer job just for you on an irrigated York County Nebraska farm. I was about five years old when I tried my very darnedest to use my entire body to lean in and make that pesky PTO clutch go and then yanked it back with all my might to make it stop. But often my attempts were to no avail.

Yes, I soon learned that monotonous tractor driving wasn’t for me. While my older sister was quick to prove her prowess at backing up machines and hitching up implements, my goal was to prove I couldn’t, so I didn’t have to. After being chastised time and again for not being able to yank back or push forward the wobbly iron rod, one day I just decided to make my way to the second step of the 630 with those Lego-looking holes, jumped far down onto the dusty trail, and ran away free – weeeeeee!

The 630 kept purring away on its own at a few miles per hour (if that even). Dad quickly noticed my absence and went running for the open-air tractor as two, narrow tires veered towards the metal pipe, lined up neatly next to the crops. Just in time, he was able to bring the 630 to a stop. And, just in time, I was sprinting out of ear shot, too far away to hear any of the hollering.

So yes, that was the day I walked away from the John Deere machine operator job and didn’t look back. I had better things to do anyway, with my fort in the trees planted and watered by hand by my grandfather. The fort was in the pasture where the neighbor’s cows grazed. There was also my raft to build. I was certain I could set sail on the irrigation pond one day. Peering out at the mini body of water, I would sing Frank Sinatra’s hit, “Start Spreading the News … New York, New York.” I dreamed of heading towards Upper New York Bay as I waved at the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island. I mean, if I could make it there, I could make it anywhere, right?

No, machines weren’t meant for me. But the farm was, the nature part, and the joy of seeing my Grandma Ruth’s green boat of a car pulling in to get her gardening done or to take her granddaughters to her apartment in York for a weekend stay. I can still see the trunk open and her seed packets ready to go. She was always dressed neat as a pin, even to garden. She would even wear stiff, body-shaping undergarments under her garden clothes and the whole bit, sometimes with curlers in her hair and a sheer green scarf wrapped around them.

She always had her purse with a tube of Merle Norman lipstick inside. I always liked to grab a piece of Doublemint gum and her car keys. I would take them and pretend my hand-me-down, boy’s yellow dirt bike with a black banana seat was a car. I drove around to the milk house, machine shed, and other farm buildings, pretending I was in (you guessed it) New York City.

Yes, I sure gave that John Deere 630 an honest try. But I couldn’t help it. I was made to be on the move on foot or bicycle. I have been on that move ever since. Still, I learned something there, something about life. I learned about the warm refuge of a grandmother’s love. I heard her stories about the family of 13 she grew up in while we snapped green beans and pushed tiny peas into old ice cream buckets from juicy pods. We also pitted cherries, picked apples, and played catch in the backyard. We wore stiff jeans from the clothesline and headed to the neighbor’s dairy to bottle feed the baby calves. Life was work and adventures too.

There were very tough times on the farm, but there were good times too. The farm is where you learn a deep connection to what is really real. You learn a lot on a farm. Yes, you really do. I learned tractor driving wasn’t for me, but the open road is. I also learned a lot about living and dying on the farm. Those who know, just know. They are the kind of lessons the world needs right about now. The kind of lessons that would straighten a lot of things out. Lessons I will never forget.