March 3, 1938 – September 13, 2023

John C. Griego, age 85 of York, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on March 3, 1938 to Josephine Aragon in Las Vegas, N.M. He was lovingly raised by his mother and his stepfather Eddy Lovato. On March 7, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judith Carolyn (Knight) in Denver, Colo.

John was a delivery truck driver and worked other various jobs. He loved football and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. He loved his family, children, and grandchildren and spending time with them making memories.

He is survived by his wife, Judith of York; daughter, Robin Griego and Alan Williams of Ravenna; son, Tony (Karen) Griego of Kenesaw; grandchildren, Shelby Griego of Omaha, Hayden Griego of Lincoln, Michael (Katie) Wiese, their children Chase and MaKenna of Kenesaw; brother, Fred Trujillo of Denver, Colo. and sister-in-law, Linda Vanderpuil of Central City.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York. It was John’s wish to be cremated, no viewing, no visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.