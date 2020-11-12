Joe Pankratz remembers years with the Coast Guard

The worst part? Those bouts of sea sickness.

“Yes, we got used to it, sure, but you just can’t imagine what it feels like. It’s one of the worst feelings in the world,” he explained. “Once, we were on a boat so small that it would pitch and roll at the same time. It had a heck of a violent motion. I remember there were about four or five of us that were really bad. But when we came back into calm waters, everyone just perked up. The cook went below deck, cleaned up the mess of everything that had been thrown about down there, and made us some food. Yep, once we got to calm waters, everyone perked up and all the tails were bushy again. But oh boy, when you are out in that condition, it’s just so bad.”

Pankratz said they had few close calls with being the victims of a disaster themselves, although one rescue call had them in extremely high surf, “the water came over the boat and I thought we were going to roll, but we didn’t.”

It’s been decades since his service, but Pankratz remember it all so clearly.

“I definitely think military service is a valuable experience and education for young people,” he said. “I saw many guys make big turnarounds because before that, they had no discipline in their lives. I saw a lot of them come in boys and leave as men. It made a big difference.

“I feel good about my service to the country,” Pankratz said with a reflective look in his eyes. “I am also very thankful to the VA for all their help now, with my medical care. They have been very good to me. I know, there have been problems in other places in the country, but here in Nebraska, we are treated as good as we can be. And when I pull out my VA card, if people at hotels or cafes want to know if I’m a veteran, they thank me for my service and I get warm fuzzies from that. I’m just so glad I went to the Coast Guard, that I went into military service when I was 18. I don’t regret it at all. And I’m proud of my services, I’d do it all again.”

