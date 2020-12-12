Jodi Cast embraces life on the family farm

BEAVER CROSSING -- What is your definition of a farm wife?
Jodi Cast scrunches her brow, and frowns thoughtfully. She is sitting at the Cast family’s kitchen table, which is scattered with a Paw Patrol sippy cup, a few plastic grown-up cups and black rubber buckets full of gently-tinted fresh farm eggs of browns and blue.
Beyond the kitchen table, across the island, dishes dry on a rack, but a family-sized skillet is left in the sink. All is quiet as Jodi’s eyes move back and forth beneath her scrunched brow. She’s a farm wife, but posed with the question of what exactly that is, she is stumped.
As Jodi ponders, her son, Henry, begins singing a song only he knows from his bedroom down the hall. Cast breaks a smile and shakes her head slightly, Henry’s lilting little voice breaking her train of thought.
Henry is on the edge of five – the youngest of Cast and her husband Jason’s six children – including a set of 13-year-old quadruplets. Grant, Olivia, Ben and Alex received more attention than their dairy cattle in the York County Fair show ring last summer. The older bookend of the quadruplets is Garrett, 15.
This year some of the Cast kids are in school at Centennial, the rest learning from home because of their distaste for masks. Since before daylight broke, the kids learning from home have been in an outdoor classroom of 140 registered Jersey dairy cattle, a smattering of other breeds, goats, chickens… a full roster of instructors.
And, of course, Jodi.
In the Cast classroom, she works alongside her husband and kids, undeterred by demanding day-old calves bawling for breakfast, and the mist of cow urine and hose water in the milk house. Jodi is right there. Her daughter Olivia is wrapping up distributing the calves’ breakfast, then rides away on an ATV to the next task. Until the past year, Jodi said, Olivia proclaimed a dislike for spiders and a desire to live in town. As she’s grown older, her mindset has shifted.
Jodi is hopeful – and fairly certain -- some, if not all, of her and Jason’s sons will stay on the farm.
“They all want something to do with the dairy, whether it’s milking goats or cows, or farming,” she said. “You hear the saying: ‘It’s in their blood.’ I think we could say that about Jason. I think we could say that about our kids – they know so much about the cows.”
Farmers and farmers’ wives beget farmers.
Jodi herself grew up on a family dairy farm before marrying Jason and joining him on their third-generation farm near Beaver Crossing. She knows what she’s doing. The bottles of calf replacer have been hung in mini bovine barns, the white plastic shelters and their little pens in careful, orderly rows. They look almost industrial.
Olivia is long gone, leaving only a couple calves for Jodi to feed. Satisfied with the morning task’s completion, Jodi strides across the crumbly white rock driveway to the milk house. The door is a bit rickety, and must be pulled closed lest the breeze catches it. Past the front room, Jodi opens another door. A narrow cement walkway flanked by milk cow hindquarters is glistening with humidity and occupied by two of her sons. The boys’ faces are shadowed by brightly-colored hoodies, their voices muffled by complaining milk cattle, water spraying and suction. The hissing milking contraptions look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Jodi grabs one. The farm wife and her sons have work to do.
Sometimes the kids aren’t available, leaving Jodi and Jason to do the milking together for hours at a time. “There are times when you talk about your hopes and your dreams – your plans. ‘What would you do if….’ When we got married I don’t think either of one of us were this into it. That’s just grown.”
It’s a sharing and give-and-take her mother didn’t always have when Jodi was growing up on her family’s dairy farm. “I don’t think it was a bad thing she didn’t have a lot of say in the farming operation, but now my role is not lesser than [Jason’s]; his role is not lesser than mine.”
To be sure, Jodi said, her mom kept busy. “We used to pick so many green beans,” Jodi said, smiling and shaking her head. “Back then it was stupid and now you think it’s pretty cool that you got to do that with your mom.”
There were picnics in the pasture, and always three square meals a day. “I remember as a kid there was one meal I really remember. I looked around and the only thing on the table that we didn’t make ourselves was the peanut butter. We had meat and potatoes. We had cheese and butter. We had green beans. Mom had made bread.”
“I feel like my greatest accomplishment is cooking for them,” Jodi said thoughtfully. “I hate living on frozen pizza and hot dogs. It’s not just providing food; the meal is us.”
Lunchtime but a few hours away, and there is still plenty to do. Jodi decides it looks like the kids have everything under control. She walks up the sidewalk toward the house’s front door, past patches of fall-faded flowers and brightly-colored pumpkins. Near the patio steps a sign nestled among the deep orange flowers welcomes visitors to the “Funny Farm.” The next sign, decorated simply and hanging on the door announces: “Home sweet home.”
After stepping across the threshold, Jodi removes her shoes and starts up a few steps into the kitchen. She does a double-take. Dust. Jodi knows exactly where the duster is and grabs it quickly, wiping clean another sign: “Our family makes this house a home.”
Back up the steps. Jodi stops, her eyes scanning the kitchen assessing what task needs to be finished first. Washing clean the tomato sauce-crusted skillet and loading eggs into cartons receive priority.
Jodi’s mother was also a multi-tasker. “She was very domestic,” Jodi said. “She cleaned the house, she did the laundry, she butchered chickens. We had eggs. We had a big garden. She did the canning.”
Now being married to a famer herself, Jodi said she better understands and appreciates her mom’s lifestyle. “I look back now and say, I want to can my own food – things that when you’re a kid they don’t matter. Now it’s, I want to do this for my family and be that role.”
Henry’s voice draws nearer, the tiniest Cast emerging from the hallway. He wants to go outside. Down the steps and on go the shoes as Henry wiggles his toes inside Sonic the Hedgehog socks. Henry’s shoes are barely on when he jumps up and scrambles onto the cement patio. He turns around to see where Mom is. She’s right there.
“As a mom you just take on roles. Nobody says you have to do this,” Jodi said. “You ‘take care of.’ You do whatever that involves.”
Jodi lifts Henry. He giggles, wraps his pajama-clad arms around her neck and rubs noses with her. The sun is reaching higher, its late-morning light illuminating mother and son’s blissful faces from the shadows. The sweet moment is cut short. It will soon be time to get Henry ready for school. There is still tidying up to do, a noon meal to cook and more eggs to sort. Come one o’clock, Jodi will arrive at Tractor Supply donning her work vest and name tag. Then home again, downtime with family between cooking and evening chores. Hopefully she’ll get some much-needed rest and renewal, to rise before the sun come morning.
Just another day in the life of a farmer’s wife.
