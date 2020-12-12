Jodi Cast embraces life on the family farm

And, of course, Jodi.

In the Cast classroom, she works alongside her husband and kids, undeterred by demanding day-old calves bawling for breakfast, and the mist of cow urine and hose water in the milk house. Jodi is right there. Her daughter Olivia is wrapping up distributing the calves’ breakfast, then rides away on an ATV to the next task. Until the past year, Jodi said, Olivia proclaimed a dislike for spiders and a desire to live in town. As she’s grown older, her mindset has shifted.

Jodi is hopeful – and fairly certain -- some, if not all, of her and Jason’s sons will stay on the farm.

“They all want something to do with the dairy, whether it’s milking goats or cows, or farming,” she said. “You hear the saying: ‘It’s in their blood.’ I think we could say that about Jason. I think we could say that about our kids – they know so much about the cows.”

Farmers and farmers’ wives beget farmers.

Jodi herself grew up on a family dairy farm before marrying Jason and joining him on their third-generation farm near Beaver Crossing. She knows what she’s doing. The bottles of calf replacer have been hung in mini bovine barns, the white plastic shelters and their little pens in careful, orderly rows. They look almost industrial.