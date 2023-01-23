Died January 22, 2023
JoAnne Bolton, age 90 of York, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 in York. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.
YORK — The whimsical artwork of York Kilgore Library’s very own staff member Janey Due is on display for all to see during the month of Januar…
YORK – Amazingly and fortunately, the driver of a truck pulling a trailer which was carrying a building walked away unharmed after crashing wi…
YORK – A 53-year-old Wyoming man and his traveling partner have been formally charged with felony drug possession after they were found highly…
June 8, 1933 – January 13, 2023
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…
YORK – The York Elks Lodge was the recipient of the 2023 Community Service Award.
YORK – Brandon Cruz, 21, of York, has received a plea agreement in a case where he was accused of threatening fellow migrant workers with a gu…
Beau Callan Preslicka, the son of Kaitlyn Clift and Alex Preslicka, was York County’s first bundle of joy in the new year. Beau was born on Fr…
YORK – A man arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Department has been formally charged with delivery and possession of exceptionally hazardou…
