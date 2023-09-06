June 12, 1931 – August 28, 2023

Joan Adare Brejcha, 92, of Fairmont, passed away on August 28, 2023. Joan was born on the family farm, two miles south and one and a half west of Gresham on June 12, 1931. She was the third of eight children born to Paul and Gladys (Clark) Lindstrom. (Clark, Patricia, Joan, Richard, Fred, Frances, Margy, Thomas).

Joan attended the Pidgeon country school district #72 through the 7th grade. She finished her high School years at Gresham high school and graduated in May 1949. After Graduation she moved to Lincoln and worked in the State building doing clerical work.

In 1951 while attending a dance at the Playmor ballroom she met the love of her life Alfred G. Brejcha. They were married the following year on August 31, 1952 at the Methodist church in Gresham. They had their reception two weeks later at the Saline Center by Wilber.

To this union five children were born. Jean A., Alfred P., William R., John T., and Rodney D. They made their home on a farm three miles north of Western. Jo and Al labored with a lot of love to raise five children, manage the household and farm together.

In the early 80’s Joan went to work at Swingsters in Fairbury. She enjoyed sewing and made a career out of it. Al and Jo enjoyed farming together until Al’s retirement in 1991. Joan continued to work at Swingters in Fairbury as a seamstress until her retirement in 1993.

Jo enjoyed baking cakes for birthdays, weddings, and special events. She fondly used “cake baker” for her CB radio name. Jo had a secret pie crust recipe that she shared with very few, it was Al’s favorite.

When Football Saturday would come around, she always enjoyed listening to her favorite team, the Nebraska Corn Huskers. GO BIG RED!

In her spare time, she enjoyed doing embroidery. She made many cherished quilts for babies, weddings, gifts and even family reunions.

Jo took pride and had fun gardening. Al and Jo together made a yard full of lawn decorations that Jo would place strategically in her beautiful flower beds.

Jo and Al were members of ZCBJ lodge #389 Saline Center dance hall. They attended and worked at many events there. Together they enjoyed dancing to a good polka.

Jo was the captain and Al was the co-pilot of their motorhome. She enjoyed driving many miles to visit out of state family, friends and attend the antique engine shows. (Camp Creek, Neb. and Cottonwood Springs, Ariz. were two of many antique show favorites).

Joan is survived by daughter, Jean (Tracy) Remmenga of Wymore; sons, Alfred P. (Debra) Brejcha of Fairbury, William R. (Terri) Brejcha of Western, Rodney D. (Thais) Brejcha of Friend; grandchildren, Roland Moellenberndt, Jennifer Moellenberndt, Clarkson (Jennifer) Brejcha, Wendy Williams. Jessica Brejcha, Kimberly Anderson, Amber Brejcha. Malissa (Scott) Walton, Malinda (Deloy) Davison, Amanda (Colby) Walker. Heather (Ralph) Paez, Rachel Brejcha, Tiffany (Brandon) Rausch. Dr. Lindsay (Dr. Carlos) Torres, Claire (Sam Dalton) Brejcha, Anna Brejcha; sister, Margy Thomas; brother, Thomas (Patsy) Lindstrom; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Shutts; great- grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Alfred G.; her parents, Paul and Gladys (Clark) Lindstrom; brothers, Clark, Richard and Fred; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia and Robert Lucke, Frances and Vernon Allen and Oscar Milton Thomas; son, John T. Brejcha; great- grandson, Mattix Wilson. Her special fur baby “Alice”.

A Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Western Rescue Squad in care of Rod Nickell — 110 Northwest Ave. Western, NE. 68464. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services.