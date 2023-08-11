Died August 11, 2023
Jo Preuit, 79, of York, died Friday, August 11, 2023 in York. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary of York.
Died August 11, 2023
Jo Preuit, 79, of York, died Friday, August 11, 2023 in York. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary of York.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
If you could push the clutch back on a John Deere 630 and keep it there at just the right speed so the irrigation pipe could be laid out witho…
In a letter to the Journal Star last month, Aubrey Trail said: "My message to whoever is listening is simple: 'You gave me the death penalty s…
SEWARD COUNTY — On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a 911 call was received by York County Communications and that information was forwarded to Seward…
Kim, who teaches sixth grade math at York Middle School, was nominated by peers from the York School District for her dedication to education.…
Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.