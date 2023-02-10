Jo Nell “Jo” Snodgrass, age 81 of McCool Jct. died Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Geneva. She was born December 26, 1941 to Jaspar Newton and Verna Elane (Pedigo) Stringer in Kingman, Kan. On November 21, 1959 she was united in marriage to Norman Snodgrass in Mullinville, Kan.

Jo was a custodian at McCool Jct. Public schools for many years, and was a member of the Nebraska Custodial Association. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and loved clowns.

She is survived by her son, David (Donna) Snodgrass of McCool Jct.; daughter, Norma Jo Snodgrass (Steve Smits) of Louisville; grandson, Marvin Snodgrass (Ashley Luft) of Kearney; great-granddaughter, Audrey Snodgrass; her sister, Jerry (Roy) Andersen of Wichita, Kan., nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Charlene Snodgrass; brother, Dan Stringer and granddaughter, Tara Snodgrass.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Metz Chapel in York with the PMA Jim Germer officiating. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in McCool Jct. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.