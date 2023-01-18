Jenny Rees named this year’s Hometown Hero

YORK – Jenny Rees, who is a UNL Extension educator, was given this year’s Hometown Hero Award.

Each year, this award is given “to a front-line employee who goes above and beyond the job description.”

Those who nominated Rees said she certainly fulfills that requirement and then some.

“Jenny is always going above and beyond the help the residents of York County,” said her nominators. “Many homeowners and even business owners will call Jenny looking for answers to tree, lawn and even bug questions. Many farmers call her to get her unbiased opinion on what to plan, when and even what to do after a major weather event. 2022 brought some hard times for the farmers of York County and Jenny was there to help access the hail damage, help the farmers work with insurance companies, advise them on next step options and even just be there to listen.

“She goes out of her way to make sure she is helping the homeowner or farmer make decisions that are best for them,” the nominators said.

“In addition to all that, back in 2020, UNL was pushing for all virtual pesticide and other trainings. Jenny knew her clientele, knew this would be a challenge for many of the people she worked with and she took every necessary step to have in-person events for those who needed it. Jenny’s partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and the Ag Expo, to hold pesticide and chemigation trainings, has been a huge hit and is a convenience for her clientele. She is always thinking about what works best for others before herself.”

Rees provides weekly columns to the York News-Times, shares tons of information through her blogs and will take many phone calls during the day. In addition to adult work, Rees also spends time cultivating the passion for agronomy in young 4-H youth, through her Crops Science Investigation program.