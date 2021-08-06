Jennifer Sheppard appointed to city council

YORK – Jennifer Sheppard has been appointed as a city council member.
She will fulfill the term vacated by the resignation of former council member, Clarence Hoffman. That term will last through 2024.
York Mayor Barry Redfern had the task of bringing forward his recommendation, which received approval from the full city council during their regular meeting.
“I spent a lot of time on this and I talked to many people,” Mayor Redfern told the council. “I’m pleased to say my appointment is Jennifer. Her voice will be a positive addition.”
Sheppard grew up in York and graduated from York High School. She’s lived in the York community for more than 40 years.
She is married to Anthony Sheppard and they have four children – Kevin, Adam, Mikel and Kortnie.
Sheppard is a QMS/ISO technician at Bayer US Crop Science in Waco.
“I am new to city government in the official capacity,” Sheppard said, “however, I have always advocated for what I am very passion about. For example, I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity when the organization began in York. I have volunteered for York Adopt-A-Pet for a number of years. I have always enjoyed volunteering my time for whatever activities my children were in.”
Sheppard says she has been “wanting to get more involved with the decisions that are made regarding the city and the residents of York. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and to make sure that all community members feel they are being heard and listened to. I consider myself very approachable and am always willing to talk with others regarding their concerns and suggestions. I believe there needs to be transparency between city government and the citizens of York.”
When asked what she wants to see for the future of York, Sheppard said, “I believe York needs to continue to grow by offering greater career opportunities by recruiting new businesses while sustaining our current ones, offering affordable and adequate housing opportunities for everyone, and increasing and sustaining the amenities we offer our residents. I would like to focus on this as a community and continue to attract and retain residents in the future. York is a great community in a great geographical location. I believe continuing to offer funding for programs and activities for our youth is vital and of the upmost importance. The youth of today are our leaders tomorrow.
“What I love most about York is it showcases Midwestern values, the feeling of community, knowing and helping your neighbor, the safety and security of our community, and the dedication of our school system to our children. I am committed to making York a great place to raise your family. York is a great place to call home.”