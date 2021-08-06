Jennifer Sheppard appointed to city council

Sheppard says she has been “wanting to get more involved with the decisions that are made regarding the city and the residents of York. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and to make sure that all community members feel they are being heard and listened to. I consider myself very approachable and am always willing to talk with others regarding their concerns and suggestions. I believe there needs to be transparency between city government and the citizens of York.”

When asked what she wants to see for the future of York, Sheppard said, “I believe York needs to continue to grow by offering greater career opportunities by recruiting new businesses while sustaining our current ones, offering affordable and adequate housing opportunities for everyone, and increasing and sustaining the amenities we offer our residents. I would like to focus on this as a community and continue to attract and retain residents in the future. York is a great community in a great geographical location. I believe continuing to offer funding for programs and activities for our youth is vital and of the upmost importance. The youth of today are our leaders tomorrow.