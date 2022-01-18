Jeanette McLean receives Woman Owned Business Award from Chamber

Those who nominated McLean for this female-owned business award said, “She has always had a passion for the beef industry ever since she met her husband, Max, back in 1977. Working as the bookkeeper for M Farm Inc., Jeanette began to hear from others the need for good quality beef. Through prayer and determination, Jeanette decided to take the leap and began offering locally raised Nebraska beef.

“In 1999, Mclean Beef started with the mission to provide people with quality corn-fed dry-aged Nebraska beef,” the nominators said. “McLean Beef started as a small business selling only quarters, halves and wholes, and quickly grew to also selling individual retail cuts. The business kept growing. They created a website and soon after, shipping McLean beef all over the United States became a reality. This entire business took place right there at the family feedlot. Jeanette had freezers full of beef in the office that people could stop by and purchase. She picked up leftover dry ice from the local grocery stores early in the mornings so she could pack up McLean Beef boxes to be shipped, with the mailing labels printed right there at the office,” they continued. “Then every Monday and Tuesday, Jeanette would take those packages to a local UPS drop off-site in York.”