Jeanette McLean receives Woman Owned Business Award from Chamber

YORK – Jeanette McLean was presented the Woman Owned Business Award by the York Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
This award is given annually to a business that is owned by a woman and is based on length of time in business.
Those who nominated McLean for this female-owned business award said, “She has always had a passion for the beef industry ever since she met her husband, Max, back in 1977. Working as the bookkeeper for M Farm Inc., Jeanette began to hear from others the need for good quality beef. Through prayer and determination, Jeanette decided to take the leap and began offering locally raised Nebraska beef.
“In 1999, Mclean Beef started with the mission to provide people with quality corn-fed dry-aged Nebraska beef,” the nominators said. “McLean Beef started as a small business selling only quarters, halves and wholes, and quickly grew to also selling individual retail cuts. The business kept growing. They created a website and soon after, shipping McLean beef all over the United States became a reality. This entire business took place right there at the family feedlot. Jeanette had freezers full of beef in the office that people could stop by and purchase. She picked up leftover dry ice from the local grocery stores early in the mornings so she could pack up McLean Beef boxes to be shipped, with the mailing labels printed right there at the office,” they continued. “Then every Monday and Tuesday, Jeanette would take those packages to a local UPS drop off-site in York.”
In addition to the retail store at the feed yard, they said, “Jeanette attended local farmer's markets. Continually educating the consumer about the beef industry is important to Jeanette. Fast forward to 2020 and a global pandemic. McLean Beef quickly realized beef demand was high but limited locker space was an issue. Jeanette became more passionate than ever to move forward with her dream of owning her own butcher shop/retail store. With the help of the York County Development Corporation and many others, Jeanette began to look for buildings. Through lots of prayers, God provided the place and the people. Jeanette had the vision and was instrumental in the entire planning process, from the commercial kitchen to the designing of the retail store to the beef vending machine.”
The York location of McLean Beef was opened in September, 2021.