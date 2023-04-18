After a long battle against cancer, Jean Elaine (Knipfel) Siebert was called to her heavenly father, peacefully at her home on April 15, 2023. She was born in York to Bob and June Knipfel. United in marriage at Emmanuel Lutheran Church to Lester Siebert of Henderson on September 11, 1972, they raised three children on their farm.

Left to cherish and remember her are her husband and children, Craig (Krystal) Siebert of Sedgwich, Kan., Heather (Jeremy) Hall of Elm Creek and Alex (Melissa) Siebert of Henderson; grandchildren, Jayden, Kaia, Braxton and Leighton Siebert, Rylan, Brett and Brileigh Hall, Bently Riblett, Nathyn, Kairi, Kayden and Landon Siebert; siblings, JoAnn (Stan) Williams, Susan (Paul) Hurd, Don (Terese) Knipfel and Nancy (Roger) Goodban. Also many nieces, nephews and extended family.

While spending years helping her husband farm, she was also an elected member of the McCool Junction School Board. Later she took a job managing the Hallmark store in York. She took much pride in making the store a success often working longer hours than required to make sure it was all done right. She enjoyed visiting with customers, “shopping” for the store and decorating. Even when she was working she always made time for her grandkids and all of their activities. After retiring, Jean and her husband enjoyed traveling around the country, seeing many wonderful areas, taking vacations with family and stopping at antique stores and wineries along the way.

Jean (Sniffles) was known for her laugh and being able to include everyone in the fun she was having in life. She will also be remembered for her cooking and hosting abilities.

Preceding Jean in her death are her parents, Robert and June Knipfel and in-laws Robert and Helen Siebert.

Funeral services will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York on April 24 at 11 a.m. Family will be available for visitation starting at 9 a.m.

In leiu of flowers, the family will divide any contributions between Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson.