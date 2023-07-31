Died July 28, 2023
James “Jim” Schuessler, age 67 of York, died Friday, July 28, 2023 in York. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.
Died July 28, 2023
James “Jim” Schuessler, age 67 of York, died Friday, July 28, 2023 in York. Services are pending with Metz Mortuary in York.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dispatchers noted the employee is "not trapped" but needs assistance getting out.
Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld …
Angela Williams, 47, died at a hospital in Lincoln. Authorities say she attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV.
The Community Leadership Book Club is run by Kilgore Memorial Library, where everyone is welcome to participate to grow their skills as leaders.
President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter wi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.