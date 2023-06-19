James Howard McLean, age 87, of Stromsburg, passed away June 17, 2023 at his home in Stromsburg.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Pastor Leonard Suhr sharing. No visitation. Military Rites by Stromsburg Legion Post following the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in York at a later date.

Jim was born July 26, 1935 in rural Benedict to Ralph Theadore and Maxine (Howard) McLean. He attended school in Benedict and graduated high school in 1952. While in high school Jim was a good athlete winning All Class Gold in the State Track meet running a 4:41 mile. He attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln studying Ag Economics.

On September 5, 1954 he was united in marriage to Alice Mae Miller in Benedict. To this union four sons were born.

While in college he served in the United States Naval Reserve and during his last semester joined the Coast Guard and attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Connecticut. He continued serving in the Coast Guard being transferred to Washington State and San Francisco, Calif. In 1960 he moved back to Nebraska after the passing of his father to continue the family farm. Jim’s passion was cattle feeding and farming which eventually led him to Iowa to manage a feed yard for 10 years prior to his retirement.

He is a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg, Benedict School Board, NRD board, Nebraska Cattleman Assoc., 4-H Leader, founding member of Timberlake Ranch Camp, Journey Church in Iowa and Yuma, Ariz., the American Legion and V.A.

Jim was a people person and enjoyed visiting with them to learn more about them and their history. He enjoyed sailing and anything about boats, taking many cruises over the years. He also enjoyed traveling in their motor home and seeing the country for long periods of time.

Survivors include his wife, Alice of Stromsburg; sons, Max (Jeanette) McLean of Benedict, Karl (Maria) McLean of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Brett McLean of Benedict and Clark McLean of Anchorage, Alaska; 12 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren; sister, Lottie Johnson of Stromsburg; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Finley of Orange, Calif. and Carol Miller of Omaha; brother-in-law, Larry Christensen of Mesa, Ariz.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Julie; brothers-in-law, Charles Miller and Carl Johnson.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com.