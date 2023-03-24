James “Jim” McClatchey of Omaha, passed away on March 14, 2023 at the age of 94. He was born to Perl and Goldie (Brown) McClatchey in rural York County on May 22, 1928. After graduating from York High School in 1945, Jim continued his education at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Jim and his wife, Rhea, were long-time residents of Lincoln and were avid Husker football fans. He retired after 44 years from Burlington Northern Railroad in 1990. After retirement, Jim enjoyed many years as a resident of Denver, Colo.