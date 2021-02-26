Jail sentence handed down in drug case

YORK – Jenirro Bush, 32, of Iowa City, Iowa, was sentenced to a term of 10 days in jail in a case involving the possession of illegal drugs at a rest area near York.

He was sentenced in York County District Court this week.

Bush was also given credit for one day already served.

According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department and drug dog, Loki, were on regular patrol on Interstate 80. They stopped at the eastbound rest area so Loki could have a bathroom break.

While there, Loki began alerting to the odor of controlled substances coming from a vehicle in the parking lot. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, according to the documents.

The vehicle was locked via a remote key fob. The deputy could see cigars and an aerosol can of air freshener on the passenger seat.

The deputy waited for the occupant of the vehicle to exist the rest area bathrooms – Bush eventually did and walked toward the vehicle. The deputy said in his report that he asked Bush if it was his car and he said it wasn’t and that it was a rental, but he was driving it. The deputy advised that Loki had alerted toward the vehicle and Bush denied having any illegal contraband in the vehicle.