Jail sentence handed down in drug case

YORK – David A. Burling, 51, of York, was sentenced to jail this week in a case involving stolen doughnuts and illegal drugs.

His sentencing had been scheduled for an earlier date, but Burling did not appear for that hearing and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

This case began right before Christmas, 2019, when a large amount of doughnuts were stolen from a locked holding area before they could be sold at a York grocery store.

Timothy Brungardt, 29, of York, was seen in surveillance video taking the doughnuts and a search warrant was issued for the residence where Brungardt was staying.

Also living there were Burling and Angela Grady, 49.

When the warrant was issued at that residence, the doughnuts were found.

Investigators said they also found much more, including a glass pipe with burned methamphetamine residue, multiple syringes (some used, some still packaged), a digital scale, a baggie with marijuana, a glass jar containing 69 grams of marijuana, more syringes and pipes with methamphetamine residue.

Burling was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony.