Jail ordered after drug discovery

YORK – An officer with the York Police Department stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation, which led to a charge of possession of a controlled substance and jail for the defendant this past week.

Charles Agent, Jr., 33, of Middletown, Penn., was sentenced in York County District Court to a term of 60 days in jail with credit for one day already served.

He was sentenced this past week by Judge James Stecker.

The officer said in court documents that Agent was speeding.

Upon speaking with Agent, the officer said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and he saw a vape pen with a cartridge consistent with a form of concentrated cannabis.

The officer said he conducted a series of standardized field sobriety tests and in his opinion, Agent failed. He said Agent also “admitted to using marijuana and various marijuana products in Colorado prior to driving. He also admitted to consuming an Adderall tablet that his friend had given him.”