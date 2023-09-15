December 8, 1941 – September 14, 2023

Jacqueline Fern (Wittfoth) Paxson was born December 8, 1941, at Brewster Hospital in Holdrege to John and Greta Wittfoth. Jacque attended grade school in Orleans and later attended Orleans High School, graduating in 1959.

Jacque furthered her education by attending Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney, graduating in August of 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.

On September 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Larry Paxson in Holdrege and were married for 59 years.

After living in California for a brief time, Larry and Jacque moved to Beaver Crossing where they were both employed by Beaver Crossing Schools, and later for Centennial Public Schools. Jacque taught high school English and Business for 36 years, retiring in 2000.

Jacque had a love of photography, horses and cars, and of course was passionate about all Husker sports. In her younger years she was fortunate to travel during the summer months with her Aunt Opal and Uncle Otto. Later, the love of traveling continued with Jacque and Larry as their extensive travels took them all over the world.

After Larry’s death in 2021, Jacque moved to Fallbrook Memory Center in Lincoln and passed away on September 14, 2023.

Jacque is survived by her sister-in-law, Sandra Madden of San Diego, Calif.; brother-in-law, Richard and his wife, Jan Paxson of Lacey, Wash.; sister-in-law, Jan Jennings of Pawleys Island, S.C.; nieces, Holly Paxson and Richard Stewart and Beth Paxson; great nieces, Amasia and Olivia Paxson all of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents, John and Greta Wittfoth; brothers-in-law, Alan Paxson and George Madden.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, at the Hope Center in Beaver Crossing. A graveside and inurnment service will take place at a later date.