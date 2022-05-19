It's that valuation time of year again

YORK – It’s that time of year when the county assessor’s office sends out valuation notices. Only owners whose property valuations changed since last year will receive notices.

“If you don’t receive a valuation notice, that means your valuation stayed the same as it was last year,” York County Assessor Ann Charlton explained earlier. “If it went up or down, you will receive a valuation notice.”

This week, Charlton told the county board her office workers were printing out valuations at that very moment and those would be going out around June 1.

What follows, then, in the month of June, is the opportunity to question and even protest valuations if a property owner so chooses.

If someone files a protest, it will be heard by the county commissioners sometime in early July. They make the decision as to whether the assessor’s valuation is correct . . . if the property owner wants to appeal that decision they can go to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

“We are encouraging property owners who have questions about their valuations to contact my office,” Charlton says. “They can call me or stop in at the office, and we can have a chat about their concerns, or questions, or if they want to provide additional information, or to clarify information.”

If someone wants to protest their valuation, they have until the end of the business day on Friday, July 1.

