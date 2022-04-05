It's GROW time as local gardening plot nears opening

YORK -- Are you dreaming of fresh-picked garden produce? Organizing your seed packets? Itching to get your hands dirty? Watching the weather and speculating about the growing season ahead?

If so, the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) invites you to grab your garden gloves and sunhat, and reserve your plot at the Project GROW community garden in York.

The community garden plots are part of Project GROW (Growing Rotational crops on Wellfield), a partnership between the NRD and the City of York.

The NRD manages the land and encourages healthy growing practices that will improve soil health and protect the water supply for York residents. In addition to the garden plots, there is also a pollinator patch and a fruit orchard on the property. Once it is well established and productive, fruit from the orchard will be available to community nonprofit organizations to harvest and sell as a fundraiser opportunity.

Applications for a 20' x 13' plot are available to growers at www.upperbigblue.org/projectgrow. There is a $20 water charge for the season due with your application. There is also a $50 refundable deposit required before a plot can be assigned. This deposit will be returned in the fall after a plot has been cleaned up at the end of the growing season.

There are rules, regarding conduct at the garden area, maintenance, etc. For example, plot holders must water plants, remove weeds, control infestations and harvest the produce. No one can expand beyond their 13x20-foot plot. No garbage or trash can be left there. Gardeners are not allowed to smoke, drink alcohol, use illegal drugs or bring weapons to the garden. Kids must be attended while at the garden area. Unattended watering is not permitted.

And no one is allowed to take food or plants from other gardeners’ plots – and the public is not welcome to come in and help themselves to plots being rented and cared for by designated gardeners.

If someone meets all conditions during a growing season and they clean up their plot at the end of the season, their clean-up deposit can be rolled over to the next year.

To fill out applications, go to the NRD website (address previously included in this story). The application also includes a questionnaire, as to whether someone would be willing to volunteer to assist at the garden when needed, or if someone is relatively new to gardening and would like an experienced person to assist them (and vice versa). There is also a portion where gardeners must ask for permission to use specific insecticies or herbicides on their garden plot.

For other questions about Project GROW, contact Dan Leininger, Upper Big Blue NRD water conservationist and Project GROW coordinator, at dleininger@upperbigblue.org or (402) 362-6601.