It's a presidential election, yes . . . but there are many local races too

Appearing on the ballot for McCool Junction Board of Education are Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz, Doug Smith and Cassie Hoffman.

Seeking seats on the York School Board are Matt Holthe, Amie Kopcho, Brien Alley, Nancy Davison, Xann Linhart and Derek Dauel.

Seeking seats on the Heartland School Board are Gary Braun, Lacey Gloystein, Preston Switzer, Tyler Newton, Jen Hiebner and Mark Perez.

Running against each other for the District 5 seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors are Merlin Volkmer and Kendall Siebert.

Seeking the seat for District 7 on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors are Sheila Hubbard and Wayne Williams.

And seeking the seat for District 1 on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors are Chuck Byers and Jeanne Stec.

Editor’s note: These races will be followed locally throughout the night (Tuesday night until Wednesday morning) until finished. Go to yorknewstimes.com where the final results will be published just as soon as they are officially counted – in real time. All the full details of the races will be published in the Thursday edition of the York News-Times.