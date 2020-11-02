It's a presidential election, yes . . . but there are many local races too

YORK – Yes, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, marks a presidential election.
York County residents are also voting on the U.S. Senate seat being held by Sen. Ben Sasse and the seat being held by District 3 Congressional Representative Adrian Smith.
Running against Sasse are Chris Janicek and Gene Siadek.
Running against Smith are Mark Elworth Jr. and Dustin Hobbs.
But there are also many contested local races that will be considered today as well, in York County.
Among the contested races will be that for the position of Mayor of York. The candidates are Mayor Barry Redfern and Council President Ron Mogul.
There are eight people running for four seats on the York City Council. They are Diane Wolfe, Jerry Wilkinson, Matt Wagner, Karen Harris, Clarence Hoffman, Vicki Northrop, Steve Postier and Jerad Sorgenfrei.
Seeking the position of mayor of Henderson are Don Regier and Wes Peters.
Seeking seats on the Bradshaw Village Board of Trustees are James Gordan, Keith Jones, John Hastings, Kent Meyers, Mary Kempf and Eric Jensen.
Seeking seats on the Gresham Village Board of Trustees are Danny Foster, Joy Menke, Amanda O’Donnell, Colton Luettel, Daniel Otto, Tracy Rystrom and Tony Cain.
Appearing on the ballot for McCool Junction Board of Education are Steve Gerken, Michele Schwartz, Doug Smith and Cassie Hoffman.
Seeking seats on the York School Board are Matt Holthe, Amie Kopcho, Brien Alley, Nancy Davison, Xann Linhart and Derek Dauel.
Seeking seats on the Heartland School Board are Gary Braun, Lacey Gloystein, Preston Switzer, Tyler Newton, Jen Hiebner and Mark Perez.
Running against each other for the District 5 seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors are Merlin Volkmer and Kendall Siebert.
Seeking the seat for District 7 on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors are Sheila Hubbard and Wayne Williams.
And seeking the seat for District 1 on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors are Chuck Byers and Jeanne Stec.
Editor’s note: These races will be followed locally throughout the night (Tuesday night until Wednesday morning) until finished. Go to yorknewstimes.com where the final results will be published just as soon as they are officially counted – in real time. All the full details of the races will be published in the Thursday edition of the York News-Times.
View the local candidate profiles below:
2020 York-Area Candidates
Name: Vicki (Victoria) L Northrop
McCool Junction School Board candidate
