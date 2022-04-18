It's a miracle -- Easter Eggs falling from the sky!

YORK – It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No wait … it’s a shiny helicopter dropping Easter Eggs from the sky!

That was the scene Saturday afternoon at Wessels Living History Farm where a mass invasion of kids and parents trying to keep up descended upon the iconic farm located south of the interstate.

Wessels and J&R Heating and Air sponsored the Easter spectacular of food, games, tours of the grounds, up-close encounters with two remarkably friendly (and tolerant) burros, the exciting helicopter appearance and wind, wind, wind. Cold, too, just to document a typical spring in Nebraska this year.

Wessels joined JR Heating and Air Conditioning in partnership to produce more than enough activities to keep the youngsters racing from feature to feature from 1 p.m. right through the 2:30 p.m. sharp appearance of the Apollo Med Flight Nebraska helicopter approaching in the sky south of the farm. The chopper service was donated and after the egg drop and subsequent pandemonium, the whirly bird returned and landed to give folks an up-close look at the fascinating flying machine.

With the human horde restrained behind safety fencing, the chopper hovered over the open egg hunting field and jettisoned its payload of plump, plastic eggs while everyone tried to withstand the prop wash. Many of the 10,000-plus colorful eggs carried certificates for great prizes donated by many of the 25 supporting sponsors from a wonderfully generous community. Of equal importance to the kids, however, each and every orb carried a payload of tasty Easter candy.

Once the copter cleared the grounds a countdown of 5-4-3-2-1 released a mad scramble reminiscent of a stampeding herd of bison over the prairie – completed with rolling dust.

The numerous other activities included food vendor trucks, multiple bouncy houses, face painting, a bubble machine that had no chance in the gale winds, hayrack rides, tours aboard the York Fire Department’s vintage ladder truck, dance performances, visits inside the farmhouse, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.