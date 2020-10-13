Items still left on punch list for courthouse construction project

YORK – A conversation among the York County Commissioners this week centered on what remains to be done at the courthouse, as far as the new construction/renovation project goes.

Commissioners Randy Obermier and Bill Bamesberger said in their committee reports that they held a construction meeting this past week – and that while some items still remain on the ongoing punch list they are hopeful everything will soon be completely done.

“There were 13 people in the meeting, which included us, people from the architectural firm, law enforcement and the construction company,” Bamesberger said. “We went through extreme detail on every single item on the punch list. A lot of the items were done. Twelve items were not completed. Hopefully, we will get all of those resolved in 60 days. Some will need to be done before the weather gets bad, going into the winter. Hopefully, we can soon get this thing over with.”