Items sought for York time capsule

A committee will sort through all artifacts to eliminate duplicate submissions. The committee will also make sure all items in the time capsule are aged accordingly (1970-2020). Items not included in the new time capsule will be returned.

Folts said interested parties should bring items and item descriptions to the community center (211 East Seventh Street) before November 1. A short submission form is available, but at the very least artifacts should include the owner’s name, phone number and item description.

The new community capsule is slated to be buried mid-November, and will rest in a vault surrounded by reinforced concrete. Other extra measures are being taken to ensure time capsule items will be preserved. Much of the centennial time capsule suffered severe water damage, leaving some items fragile and unrecognizable. “I think people had it in their heads it was going to be pristine and just like it was [when buried],” Folts said. “The condition, I think, shocked people and I think they were very disappointed with the condition of things.”

That lesson being learned – and smelled – items will be more carefully preserved this time around, using zip-seal bags, lamination and vacuum-sealed bags enclosed in plastic containers. “We want people’s donations to be in great condition 50 years from now,” Folts said.