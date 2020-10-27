Items sought for York time capsule

YORK –York Parks & Rec is soliciting contributions for a new community time capsule.
A wealth of York history was revealed September before a Yorkfest 2020 audience. An estimated 150 people attended the Greater York Area Centennial time capsule opening. The centennial time capsule – a large metal box filled with items documenting the area’s history 1870-1970 – has been rifled through and documented. Considering that, thus far there have been suprisingly few items submitted for the new community time capsule, said Cheree Folts, Director of York Parks & Rec. “I expected the turnaround to easily be 50 items in the first week,” she said. “I was hoping for a lot more at this point, since we’re burying it in November.”
Items must be from the time period 1970-2020. These can include – but are not limited to -- newspapers, books, photos, scrapbooks, coins, buttons, bumper stickers, certificates, decorations, rosters, promotional items, official organization information, bibles, fair books, development plans, year books, catalogs, programs, directories, membership lists, letters and artwork. “You can include anything you want people to know about the last 50 years,” Folts said. So far submissions include a trophy, a York County town’s commemorative book and – of course – a mask.
Another option to consider is a letter to one’s family, but these are limited to the first 50 submissions.
A committee will sort through all artifacts to eliminate duplicate submissions. The committee will also make sure all items in the time capsule are aged accordingly (1970-2020). Items not included in the new time capsule will be returned.
Support Local Journalism
Folts said interested parties should bring items and item descriptions to the community center (211 East Seventh Street) before November 1. A short submission form is available, but at the very least artifacts should include the owner’s name, phone number and item description.
The new community capsule is slated to be buried mid-November, and will rest in a vault surrounded by reinforced concrete. Other extra measures are being taken to ensure time capsule items will be preserved. Much of the centennial time capsule suffered severe water damage, leaving some items fragile and unrecognizable. “I think people had it in their heads it was going to be pristine and just like it was [when buried],” Folts said. “The condition, I think, shocked people and I think they were very disappointed with the condition of things.”
That lesson being learned – and smelled – items will be more carefully preserved this time around, using zip-seal bags, lamination and vacuum-sealed bags enclosed in plastic containers. “We want people’s donations to be in great condition 50 years from now,” Folts said.
Two donors have provided the new vault, along with a plaque commemorating and designating the spot of the buried treasures. The new vault will be buried where the centennial time capsule was buried – in front of the York Community Ceneter. It will be unearthed 50 years from now in celebration of York’s bicentennial: 2070.
“I’ll be 83,” Folts noted. “I’ll be the little old lady in the back saying, either: ‘We really didn’t know what we were doing’ or ‘yes, we completely nailed it and everything is preserved,’” she said.
Currently the main focus is obtaining York-area artifacts. Folts said those organizing the new time capsule are looking forward to a vault filled with York treasures. “We’re just waiting for the final moment to put it in the ground,” Folts said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!