Last Friday York Adopt A Pet along with The Good Life Rescue, Town & Country Humane Society, Paws & Claws Adoption Center, Beatrice Humane Society, Wildlife Rescue Team, and the York County Sheriff helped out with a dog hoarding situation in our county. When I say it takes a village it truly does. Sadly, there was no way that York Adopt A Pet alone could take in 23 dogs because it seems like we get calls daily for people wanting to surrender. I am thankful to all these shelters/ rescues that dropped all they were doing to come help these neglected dogs in need of our care.

It truly was a sight to see all these rescues take on additional dogs/ medical bills/care and none of them hesitated at all because this is what we are here to do. These dogs have been getting baths, ear cleaning, nail trims, and just overall veterinary care that they have not had for a long time. We have some in our care that need antibiotics due to their skin conditions, treatment for fleas, and de-wormed. They are scheduled for spays/neuters and the volunteers are working hard with socializing them and comforting them during this confusing time.

With four extra mouths to feed we are in need of dog food donations (Iams mini chunk, Adult purina pro plan or purina dog chow) Any and all donations of these foods will be greatly appreciated. Donations can be shipped to or dropped off at York Adopt A Pet, 1511 N Platte, York NE 68467.