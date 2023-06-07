YORK – It’s that time of year when the county assessor’s office sends out valuation notices. Only owners whose property valuations changed since last year will receive notices.

York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin says, “If you don’t receive a valuation notice, that means your valuation stayed the same as it was last year. If it went up or down, you will receive a valuation notice.”

The valuation notices will be going out around June 1.

What follows, then, in the month of June, is the opportunity to question and even protest valuations if a property owner so chooses.

If someone files a protest, it will be heard by the county commissioners sometime in early July. They make the decision as to whether the assessor’s valuation is correct . . . if the property owner wants to appeal that decision they can go to the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

Anyone who has questions about valuations should contact the office of Assessor Bulgrin. They can stop in, call . . . if they have concerns or want to provide additional information or clarify information.

If someone wants to protest their valuation, they have until the end of the business day on July 1.