It’s been a thankfully slow year at Stromsburg

STROMSBURG -- Tim Pallas, speaking for the Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department, said, “It’s been a very slow year” in the calls for service column. That’s a good thing. “With harvest ramping up” that could change, “but knock on wood we’ve had a slow year.”

The full roster is 30 for the fire department in Stromsburg, which has a separate organization that races to ambulance calls.

“Ambulance and fire are separate,” Pallas explained, “but multiples of us are on both.”

In the recent purchases column the department has a new washing extractor, basically a commercial washing machine that removes carcinogens and other dangerous contaminants from bunker suits.

Pallas said firemen and women are exposed to many toxic and potentially cancer-causing substances in the course of their work.

“Volunteers on small departments never think of that,” he said. “You would have been scared had you seen what that water looked like,” after first use of the $10,000 machine.

The department has attracted “several younger members,” Pallas added, “so we’re happy for that. We’ve been blessed to have several community members step up.”

The fire department can roll out one pumper, a pumper/tanker, one tanker and two grass rigs.

Stromsburg also houses a 110-foot aerial platform owned in partnership with Polk and Osceola.

Community support? “You can’t ask for more,” Pallas answered. “You need community support … you get community support.”

Each January the firemen serve a breakfast of pancakes, biscuits and gravy with all the trimmings.

“It’s turned into more of a family deal,” he said.

There’s a new July golf tournament on the calendar, too.

“It’s something the younger guys wanted to do,” he said. “Anybody can golf” in the event, he assured. “Most of the winnings get donated back,” to the fundraiser to support donations to firefighting colleagues who have lost their lives in Nebraska and nationwide.