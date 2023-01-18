Irene Duncan receives Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award

YORK – Irene Duncan was named this year’s recipient of the prestigious Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award.

This award is to honor someone who has given to the community over an extended period of time.

She was presented the honor during the annual banquet for the York Area Chamber of Commerce.

Duncan is a longtime resident of York and has been very actively involved in many areas, including with the Friends of the Library. She is one of the leaders for the library’s various fundraising efforts and writes a monthly column in the York News-Times regarding the Friends’ activities as well as to promote the library itself. She is president of the Friends’ organization and also serves as the co-chairman of the York Uncorked event.

She has been a York Chamber Ambassador since 2010 and during her time of service, she regularly volunteered to be the person who managed the information tent for the Yorkfest Parade and she regularly worked on a volunteer status during the COVID-19 vaccination clinics. She has been a Top Ten Ambassador every year she’s been a member.

Duncan is a member of the Leadership York Planning Committee – she herself was a graduate of the program in 2000. She currently serves as the facilitator for the program’s Legislative Day.

She is a member of the York County Prevention Network – previously known as the York County Drug Task Force. She was chairman of the organization for seven years and represented York County at the Region V Coalition meetings.

She is a member of the York County Health Coalition, which assists community members in accessing available resources to meet their needs and promote health successful lives. She is also a member of the Basic Needs sub-committee and is a facilitator for Bridges Out of Poverty workshops.

Duncan is a member of the Region V Behavioral Health Advisory Committee, which is responsible for advising the Regional Governor’s Board on behavioral health (mental and substance abuse related) and funding.

She is also a QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) trainer, working with people to prevent suicide. She is also a WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) facilitator, addressing all kinds of physical, mental health and life issues.

Those who nominated her said, “Irene Duncan is truly a leader who enjoys working for the betterment of the York community. Those aforementioned positions are her current positions. Through the years, she has contributed back to the York community and county by giving an endless amount of her time, talents and expertise through her volunteer involvement. It is quite evident she cares about the wellbeing of individuals and also our community.

“Some of her prior activities have included serving on the York County Health Department as a member and as treasurer (this is now known as the Four Corners Health Department),” nominators said. “She has been involved with Habitat for Humanity, also serving as president of the York chapter.

“She initiated the Youth Leadership York program and was co-chair for two years,” nominators also said.

She has served as Yorkfest chairman; she received the Chamber Service Award in 2015; she was a solicitor for the York United Way for many years; she worked as a facilitator for the Adult Children of Alcoholics group at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and was also on their community involvement committee; and has been heavily involved with the Wessels Living History Farm as a board member, secretary and president.

Duncan was also appointed by Governor Mike Johanns to the Nebraska Commission on the Status of Women. She served as treasurer and two terms as the state chairman. She was also elected as a National Director of the NACW. The commission sought to increase awareness and understanding within business, industry, government and the public concerning issues confronting women.

Those who nominated her said further: “Irene Duncan is a person who truly cares about people and the community of York which is evident by her voluntary involvement in a diverse number of organizations for the last 20 years. When working with others Irene displays an enthusiastic spirit that is contagious. She is always kind, courteous and displays patience when working with people of all ages. She is reliable, uses her time in an efficient manner, is well organized and someone you can always count on to get a job done.

“Irene is a difference maker and as president of the Friends of Kilgore Memorial library she shares her talents in promoting the library as a great educational place in the community for young and old to enjoy and learn. Her frequent editorials in the daily paper inform people about the library's activities and encourage participation in library- related events. Her willingness to help others is an outstanding trait she possesses.”

One nominator said, “A local resident shared this story with me - he was to have an art show at the library, however was hospitalized and unable to proceed. He said Irene went full-steam ahead, no complaining and was a real dynamo in getting it all set up for him. The art show went on as scheduled and was appreciated and enjoyed by many people through her efforts.”

And Duncan was the 2020 Yorkfest Queen. Nominators said she was chosen for that award – and for this award – “because of her outstanding involvement and commitment in making the York area a better place to live and work. She has made an impact in the lives of many people of all ages. She is a person of integrity and has truly made a difference in the York community.”