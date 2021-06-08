 Skip to main content
Iowa State University announces spring 2021 Dean's List
AMES, IOWA – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Danielle Hoppes of Beaver Crossing, Veterinary Medicine; Ryan Poppert of Geneva, Architecture-Professional Degree and Joshua Pandorf of Shelby, Mechanical Engineering.

