Iowa man convicted in York County twice, this time with meth in stuffed animal

YORK – Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, has been convicted for the second time in York County of drug-related offenses. This time, it involved hiding methamphetamine in an orange stuffed animal.
This past week in York County District Court, Wycoff pleaded no contest to a reduced offense as part of a plea agreement.
According to court documents, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and he initiated a traffic stop. The trooper noted it took longer than normal for the vehicle to come to a stop.
Wycoff, 31, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
According to court documents, the trooper said he detected a “strong cover-up odor emitting from the vehicle.”
A criminal history check showed that Wycoff has an active past of offenses – which included prior drug violations and possession of drug money violations in York County in 2019.
During their conversation, the trooper said Wycoff admitted to having some THC wax and a bong in the vehicle.
During a probable cause search, troopers found the items Wycoff had admitted to.
In the back seat, they found an orange stuffed animal with a zipper on the back. When it was unzipped, they found plastic bags with one containing 1.4 grams of methamphetamine.
He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. That was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.
Sentencing has been set for Aug. 29.