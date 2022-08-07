Investigation underway regarding sudden illness at York County Fairgrounds

YORK – An investigation is currently underway as to why three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital.

The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department which assisted, on the report that individuals at the 4-H food stand may had been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash.

The York County Fair is currently underway.

York County Sheriff Captain Josh Gillespie said Sunday morning, “We assisted after several people were taken to the hospital upon becoming suddenly very sick. We did toxicology testing on all the items in question, including the cash, in the 4-H food building as in today’s world there is the issue of fentanyl exposure being a danger. Everything we tested came back negative for fentanyl and the other narcotics we could test for.”

Captain Gillespie said law enforcement also went through the entire 4-H food stand with decontamination spray, “to be on the proactive side,” as well.

“All I can say, at this point, is that we aren’t 100% sure what exactly happened,” Gillespie said. “We tested, to the best of our ability, to see if it was drug-related and everything came back negative.”

Captain Gillespie did not comment as to what the individuals’ symptoms were, as he did not have information about the onset of the situation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More information will be published as it becomes available.