Investigation into medical event after local resident received vaccine

YORK -- An investigation will be launched into a significant medical event that occurred following the COVID-19 vaccination of a Four Corners Health District resident. The vaccination with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine occurred mid-March, with the medical event taking place a week later. The individual is in their 40s.

Whenever an adverse reaction is observed following a vaccination, the incident is reported in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is a national surveillance system of the CDC and FDA. The reporting of this incident will allow the CDC and FDA to fully review the situation for any safety concerns that could possibly be related to the vaccine.

“Our hearts are with the individual, their family and friends at this time,” says Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. “We are trying to find answers regarding what may have led to this occurrence. At this time, we are following the standard procedures reporting to VAERS and will continue to be in contact with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services regarding the investigation. We remain confident in the safety of the vaccine. If you have any questions about being vaccinated, please visit with your medical provider.”