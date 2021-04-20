Intoxicated man accused of having stolen motorcycle while possessing meth

YORK – Matthew Huston, 35, whose address is listed as Lincoln in court documents, has been formally charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.

According to court documents, this case began last year, in the late evening hours, when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 34 near Road O.

In his affidavit to the court, the deputy says he saw a driver of a pickup with a motorcycle in the bed allegedly commit a traffic violation and the deputy said he attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Road N and Highway 34.

Instead, the pickup continued southbound at about 28 mph. The deputy said the driver “on a number of occasions waved back at my patrol unit and at one point gave a thumbs up. Just north of the intersection of Road 14 and Road N, the driver of the vehicle threw an object outside of the driver side window. The vehicle continued southbound on Road N until coming to a complete stop just south of Road 14 on Road N.”