Intoxicated man accused of having stolen motorcycle while possessing meth

YORK – Matthew Huston, 35, whose address is listed as Lincoln in court documents, has been formally charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
According to court documents, this case began last year, in the late evening hours, when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 34 near Road O.
In his affidavit to the court, the deputy says he saw a driver of a pickup with a motorcycle in the bed allegedly commit a traffic violation and the deputy said he attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of Road N and Highway 34.
Instead, the pickup continued southbound at about 28 mph. The deputy said the driver “on a number of occasions waved back at my patrol unit and at one point gave a thumbs up. Just north of the intersection of Road 14 and Road N, the driver of the vehicle threw an object outside of the driver side window. The vehicle continued southbound on Road N until coming to a complete stop just south of Road 14 on Road N.”
The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and he identified himself as Matthew Huston, the deputy said in his report.
The deputy said Huston failed a series of field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol content of .000.
The affidavit says the deputy did a records check and found Huston had three active Lancaster County warrants for his arrest. His driver’s license was also revoked and suspended.
Deputies went back to the area where Huston had thrown something out of the vehicle. The deputies allegedly found a small glass vial with a silver cap which contained a white crystal-like substance, which field tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed seven grams.
A records check of the motorcycle in the bed of the pickup truck indicated it had been stolen out of Lincoln.
During a search of the pickup, deputies allegedly found a glass jar with 3 ½ grams of marijuana; a white plastic container containing concentrated cannabis; glass pipe with methamphetamine residue; 37 hypodermic needles, with one loaded and ready for injection and two being used; one electronic cigarette with a cartridge containing concentrated cannabis; and a bag with residue.
Deputies say “Huston admitted his last methamphetamine use was the day before when he ate methamphetamine. He said he was borrowing the truck from a friend in Seward and had just picked it up with the bike in the back.”
The deputy said it was his opinion that Huston was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.
All three charges against Huston are Class 4 felonies which carry maximum possible sentences of two years in prison with 12 months post-release supervision, upon conviction.