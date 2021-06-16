Intern finds window of opportunity at Kilgore

YORK -- Summer internship programs continue to be an opportunity for undergraduate students to gain experience and find their passion. Elias Dallmann, a junior at York College, is making most of his summer at York’s Kilgore Library as an intern.

Dallmann is the son of Glenn and Heidi Dallmann, and he is majoring in secondary education with an endorsement in English.

Dallmann always had an interest in teaching kids. When he was young, his mother owned a daycare, and he enjoyed coming up with activities for the kids to do. In high school, Dallmann competed in speech and theatre which struck his interest in teaching English and fine arts.

Last August, Dallmann became the assistant coach of York High School one-act, and next spring, he will be the assistant coach of York High School speech.

Dallmann was first introduced to the Nebraska Library Internship Grant Program by John Baker who is the theatre director of York College. The internship program introduces high school and college students to all the possibilities Nebraska libraries have to offer. Funded by the Nebraska Library Commission, public libraries receive grants up to $1,000. The grants go toward funding one or two student interns who must be either high school or college students who have never been employed by a library.