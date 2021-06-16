Intern finds window of opportunity at Kilgore

YORK -- Summer internship programs continue to be an opportunity for undergraduate students to gain experience and find their passion. Elias Dallmann, a junior at York College, is making most of his summer at York’s Kilgore Library as an intern.
Dallmann is the son of Glenn and Heidi Dallmann, and he is majoring in secondary education with an endorsement in English.
Dallmann always had an interest in teaching kids. When he was young, his mother owned a daycare, and he enjoyed coming up with activities for the kids to do. In high school, Dallmann competed in speech and theatre which struck his interest in teaching English and fine arts.
Last August, Dallmann became the assistant coach of York High School one-act, and next spring, he will be the assistant coach of York High School speech.
Dallmann was first introduced to the Nebraska Library Internship Grant Program by John Baker who is the theatre director of York College. The internship program introduces high school and college students to all the possibilities Nebraska libraries have to offer. Funded by the Nebraska Library Commission, public libraries receive grants up to $1,000. The grants go toward funding one or two student interns who must be either high school or college students who have never been employed by a library.
John’s wife, Carol Baker, who works at the York library, describes Dallmann as a go-getter who is well-rounded and organized which made Dallmann the perfect recruit.
“Elias is the kind of student that seeks ideas and runs with them, it’s impressive” said Baker.
As an intern at the library, Dallmann assists Baker with Book Buddies, Brown Bag Story Time and Anything Goes which are summer programs for kids to read books, play games and do crafts.
On Saturday, June 12, at Harrison Park, Dallmann hosted a bike clinic to teach kids about bicycle and road safety. Helmets were also provided by the Four Corners Health Department.
“York has beautiful trails for families to bike at this time of year, so I wanted to build some awareness of road safety,” said Dallmann.
After the clinic, kids kindergarten through fifth grade went for a bike ride through Beaver Creek’s bike trail where there were four stations to learn about bicycle safety. The participants were taught how to protect their heads using a helmet, how to “dodge the rocks” when they approach obstacles, and how to balance on a bike to have better control.
Dallmann said, “After coming off a pandemic, having programs like Book Buddies and this bike clinic is important for the youth because they missed out on learning opportunities last year.”
Dallmann’s last day at Kilgore is June 18. The rest of the summer, he will be a camp counselor and teacher at Flaming Pine Youth Camp in Cook, Minnesota.